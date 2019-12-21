Home Nation

Bangladeshi arrested with fake Aadhaar, Indian voter cards

Three Bangladeshi passports, the country's currency and US dollars were also seized from him, the officer said.

DHANBAD: Amid protests against the new citizenship law and proposed nationwide NRC, a Bangladeshi man has been arrested with fake Aadhaar and Indian voter cards, Government Railway Police (GRP) said here on Saturday.

Mohammad Belal, a resident of Tejpur in Sylhet district of Bangladesh, was arrested for travelling aboard the Amritsar-Kolkata Durgiana Express without a ticket, GRP Inspector Harinarayan Singh said.

He was caught during ticket checking at Dhanbad railway station on Friday, he said.

"The accused had initially claimed that he hails from Murshidabad district of West Bengal but the TTE saw Bangladeshi passports with Belal and informed RPF personnel, who took him into custody," Singh said.

Belal had boarded the train at Lucknow and was on his way to Kolkata, from where he had plans to cross over to Bangladesh, he said.

ALSO READ: Amid anti-CAA protests, three Hindus from Pakistan get citizenship

The officer said Belal's elder brother Kamaluddin is lodged in Lucknow prison.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he is a Bangladeshi and had got the fake Aadhaar and Indian voter cards made in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, he said.

Belal was produced before the Special Railway Judicial Magistrate, Gaurav Khurana, who sent him to 14 days in judicial custody, Singh said.

A case of forgery has been registered against the accused, he added.

