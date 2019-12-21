Citizenship Act: BJP meet on action plan to bust Opposition ‘ploy’ Saturday

Home Nation

The BJP is looking at the widespread protests as a political challenge.

NEW DELHI: Facing its biggest “political challenge” through nationwide protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the BJP has summoned officer bearers for a key strategy meeting on Saturday.

The meeting would discuss a plan of action to fan out across the country and articulate the tenets of the law to the people. The BJP has squarely blamed the Opposition, especially the Congress, for creating “riot like situations”.

“There’s nothing in the CAA that should concern our Muslim brothers and sisters. No NRC is being done anytime soon, and even if the exercise is conducted, it won’t be on the basis of religion. The Opposition parties, especially the Congress, are creating riot-like situations across the country. They are using Muslims as pawns in their political game. The blame also lies with other Opposition parties, which have been fanning anger and arson on the streets,” Anil Jain, the BJP national general secretary, told this newspaper.

The BJP is looking at the widespread protests as a political challenge.The BJP, sources said, will counter it politically, with the party preparing a roadmap to hit the streets and articulate facts about the Act.

“There’s no going back on the newly enacted law that gives citizenship to refugees, with a cut-off date of 2014. The misinformation campaign will be effectively countered. We will go into every lane and bylane of the country to dispel erroneous notions about the law,” said another top-ranking BJP functionary.

Sources said the BJP is clear that “the anti-Modi forces have joined hands to rally behind Muslims and are stoking fears in the minority community with incorrect rhetoric”.

Mobile internet back in Assam

Mobile internet service was restored in Assam on Friday, nine days since it was suspended in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

However, within hours since the lifting of the ban, the state government filed a review petition in the Gauhati High Court.

A two-judge bench of the court dismissed the petition. However, the Assam Police advised people to be cautious while using the social media.

BJP man in fake skull cap

Villagers in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Friday caught hold of a youth, known locally as a BJP worker, and five of his associates after they were spotted hurling stones at a train engine on Wednesday.

The men wore skullcaps and lungis, a manner of dressing commonly associated with Muslims, at the time they were caught. The villagers turned them over to the local police after which they were arrested.

