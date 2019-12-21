Home Nation

Citizenship Act stir: Assam peaceful, curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh

The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh following violent protests against the new citizenship law was relaxed for 16 hours since 6 am on Saturday as the law and order situation improved, they said.

Published: 21st December 2019 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Activists of All Assam Students Union AASU along with members of different organizations during the 2nd day of their 'Satyagraha' protest demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 CAA in Guwahati Tuesday Dec. 17 2019.

Activists of All Assam Students Union AASU along with members of different organizations during the 2nd day of their 'Satyagraha' protest demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 CAA in Guwahati Tuesday Dec. 17 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The situation in Assam was normal though protesters took out peaceful rallies against the amended Citizenship Act in various parts of the state on Saturday, police said.

The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh following violent protests against the new citizenship law was relaxed for 16 hours since 6 am on Saturday as the law and order situation improved, they said.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which is spearheading the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, has planned a sit-in later in the day in Guwahati.

Mobile internet services were restored on Friday in Assam after nine days of its suspension while broadband services had resumed on December 18.

The Assam police had urged people to be cautious while posting or sharing information on social media and said action would be taken against those violating peace and harmony in the state.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has allayed fears over the Act and said he would not allow anyone to harm the rights and honour of the state's indigenous population.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act Citizenship Act stir Assam Protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp