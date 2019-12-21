Home Nation

Congress to lead anti-CAA/NRC protest on PM Modi's mega-rally day in Delhi

According to Congress leaders, all senior leaders including interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be present.

Published: 21st December 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi (L) and PM Modi (Right)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a key rally in Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls next year, the Congress too plans mega protests in the city with all the Gandhis and its top brass present -- this after it faced major slamming for not being seen prominently at the nationwide anti-CAA and anti-NRC rallies.

The protest in the city over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC) will start at 2 p.m. and will be till 6 p.m.

The decision to hold protest in the city was taken after Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia among others met at the party headquarters on Saturday evening.

Modi is set to address a massive rally at the Ramlila ground, his first in Delhi after the Lok Sabha elections.

On December 14, all top Congress leaders addressed a massive rally at the Ramlila Maidan, where Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP, before leaving on his foreign tour.

Earlier in the day, Janata Dal-United Vice President and election strategist Prashant Kishor took a dig at the Congress leadership for not participating in the protest over CAA-NRC.

The Congress has been facing flak over its non-participation in the protest over CAA and NRC. A day after the violent protest at the Jamia Millia Islamia, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had left for South Korea on an official tour.

In his absence, his sister Priyanka Gandhi took the centrestage and protested against the government as she joined the symbolic protest over the police brutality against students at India Gate on Tuesday.

She again joined the protest of students at India Gate on Friday evening, soon after the protest over the CAA and the NRC turned violent near the Delhi Gate area in Daryaganj that saw 15 people sent to judicial custody besides Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar 'Azad'.

Protestors had torched a car parked just outside the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

