Home Nation

Death of pregnant tigress in Uttarakhand sheds light on pressure put by humans on wild

The death has sparked debate over human interference in the wild. Activists, environmentalists said that anthropological pressure is causing physical and psychological stress to the wild. 

Published: 21st December 2019 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Tigress Sundari

Image of a tigress used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A pregnant tigress died after a vehicle ran over the big cat on Friday night on Ramnagar-Haldwani road. 

Post-mortem reports confirmed three fetuses in the tigress. 

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, conservator of forests, Western Circle said, "Operation to find the person who hit the big cat is on. We will soon find out and start legal proceedings against whoever is responsible for this."

The body of the tigress and accident site has proof of impact. The officials also added that a check post of the state forest department is located at a distance of about 4 km from where the vehicle must have been recorded in CCTV.

The death has sparked debate over human interference in the wild. Activists, environmentalists said that anthropological pressure is causing physical and psychological stress to the wild. 

AG Ansari, conservationist based in Ramnagar, the home of Corbett Tiger Reserve said, "We should be careful while driving in forest areas. There are already signs saying that the area is full of wildlife but people fail to display any sensitivity."

According to state forest department data, in total, 15 tigers have lost their lives in accidents since 2001. 

Uttarakhand has lost 212 elephants, leopards and tigers in 'accidents' from 2001-19, the data from the state forest department has revealed.  

The department is working on drafting a plan to reduce accidents on rail tracks, roads and of other types. 

The data includes deaths that happened on rail tracks and accidents on roads passing through forest areas. 

Out of total 212, 133 leopards, 64 elephants and 15 tigers have died over the years.

Maximum number of elephants died in the year 2017 with nine deaths followed by eight in year 2014, six in 2016, four each in  2018, 2007 and 2005, three each in 2018 and 2013, two each in 2001, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2010, one each in 2003 and 2019 (till March). 

Highest number of leopards died in year 2017 with 25 deaths followed by 17 in 2012,  14 in 2011, 11 in 2016, 10 in 2010, nine in 2015, 2013, 2010, eight in 2014, seven in 2014, four in 2005 and 2006, three in 2007, two in 2019 and one in 2009. No leopard deaths were recorded in accidents in 2001 to 2004. 

Out of the 15 tiger deaths, three each occurred in 2011, 2012 and 2014 while two each died in 2007, 2016 and 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Man animal conflict Wildlife habitat Uttarakhand wildlife conflict Uttarakhand wildlife habitat
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp