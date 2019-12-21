Death of pregnant tigress in Uttarakhand sheds light on pressure put by humans on wild

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A pregnant tigress died after a vehicle ran over the big cat on Friday night on Ramnagar-Haldwani road.

Post-mortem reports confirmed three fetuses in the tigress.

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, conservator of forests, Western Circle said, "Operation to find the person who hit the big cat is on. We will soon find out and start legal proceedings against whoever is responsible for this."

The body of the tigress and accident site has proof of impact. The officials also added that a check post of the state forest department is located at a distance of about 4 km from where the vehicle must have been recorded in CCTV.

The death has sparked debate over human interference in the wild. Activists, environmentalists said that anthropological pressure is causing physical and psychological stress to the wild.

AG Ansari, conservationist based in Ramnagar, the home of Corbett Tiger Reserve said, "We should be careful while driving in forest areas. There are already signs saying that the area is full of wildlife but people fail to display any sensitivity."

According to state forest department data, in total, 15 tigers have lost their lives in accidents since 2001.

Uttarakhand has lost 212 elephants, leopards and tigers in 'accidents' from 2001-19, the data from the state forest department has revealed.

The department is working on drafting a plan to reduce accidents on rail tracks, roads and of other types.

The data includes deaths that happened on rail tracks and accidents on roads passing through forest areas.

Out of total 212, 133 leopards, 64 elephants and 15 tigers have died over the years.

Maximum number of elephants died in the year 2017 with nine deaths followed by eight in year 2014, six in 2016, four each in 2018, 2007 and 2005, three each in 2018 and 2013, two each in 2001, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2010, one each in 2003 and 2019 (till March).

Highest number of leopards died in year 2017 with 25 deaths followed by 17 in 2012, 14 in 2011, 11 in 2016, 10 in 2010, nine in 2015, 2013, 2010, eight in 2014, seven in 2014, four in 2005 and 2006, three in 2007, two in 2019 and one in 2009. No leopard deaths were recorded in accidents in 2001 to 2004.

Out of the 15 tiger deaths, three each occurred in 2011, 2012 and 2014 while two each died in 2007, 2016 and 2017.