Internet services suspended in Lucknow till Monday

Internet services in the city were suspended on Thursday night after violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Published: 21st December 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Internet services will remain suspended in Lucknow till Monday, a senior official said on Saturday.

"Internet services have been suspended till December 23 in Lucknow," District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI Saturday evening.

At least 15 people, including an eight-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh since protests broke out on Thursday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said.

Citizenship Act Anti CAA protests
