Nitish Kumar lying on NRC implementation in Bihar: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Staging a sit-in dharna during the dawn to dusk Bihar bandh at Patna's Dak Bungalow, former HRD Minister and RLSP chairperson Upendra Kushwaha taunted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the latter's statement on NRC.

"Nitish Kumar is lying before the people of Bihar having said that the NRC wouldn't be implemented in the state The implementation of CAA or the NRC is subject matter of central government and the state government can't do anything with it," he said, adding that "when a person like the Bihar CM didn't seem to be 'aware' on NRC, how can common people be so soon."

ALSO READ| CAA and NRC stir: Train services paralysed in Bihar as protestors call for bandh

On the other hand, RJD workers including the Bodh Gaya MLA Kumar Sarabjeet enforced the dawn to dusk Bihar bandh venting their ire against the CAA and the proposed NRC, in various intresting ways on Saturday.

At Bhagwanpur in Vaishali district on NH-22, RJD workers blocked traffic on NH-22 by bringing buffaloes. Around three to four buffaloes were kept standing on a road-over-bridge with placards hanging with their heads with messages like "Go back CAA" etc.

Similarly, Sarabjeet roamed across the city and offered roses to commuters asking them "to save the country falling under unconstitutional acts like CAA and the NRC feared soon."

ALSO READ| CAA stir: RJD supporters call for Bihar bandh, block highway with buffaloes

At Hajipur, around 50 RJD supporters led by Rajapkar MLA Shiv Chandra Ram, marched throughout the streets with party and the national flags. The former minister was seen asking the people "to save the nation and save the rights of citizens by opposing the CAA and the NRC."

At Muzaffarpur, RJD supporters were singing folk songs and staging dharna on the road. Traffic was hit badly on all NHs including NH-31 at Barh, NH-22 in Vaishali and NH-28 at Muzaffarpur.