Home Nation

Nitish Kumar lying on NRC implementation in Bihar: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

RJD workers were seen protesting in many districts against the Citizenship Amendment Act and blocked traffic in many places.

Published: 21st December 2019 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Staging a sit-in dharna during the dawn to dusk Bihar bandh at Patna's Dak Bungalow, former HRD Minister and RLSP chairperson Upendra Kushwaha taunted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the latter's statement on NRC.

"Nitish Kumar is lying before the people of Bihar having said that the NRC wouldn't be implemented in the state The implementation of CAA or the NRC is subject matter of central government and the state government can't do anything with it," he said, adding that "when a person like the Bihar CM didn't seem to be 'aware' on NRC, how can common people be so soon."

ALSO READ| CAA and NRC stir: Train services paralysed in Bihar as protestors call for bandh

On the other hand, RJD workers including the Bodh Gaya MLA Kumar Sarabjeet enforced the dawn to dusk Bihar bandh venting their ire against the CAA and the proposed NRC, in various intresting ways on Saturday.

At Bhagwanpur in Vaishali district on NH-22, RJD workers blocked traffic on NH-22 by bringing buffaloes. Around three to four buffaloes were kept standing on a road-over-bridge with placards hanging with their heads with messages like "Go back CAA" etc.

Similarly, Sarabjeet roamed across the city and offered roses to commuters asking them "to save the country falling under unconstitutional acts like CAA and the NRC feared soon."

ALSO READ| CAA stir: RJD supporters call for Bihar bandh, block highway with buffaloes

At Hajipur, around 50 RJD supporters led by  Rajapkar MLA Shiv Chandra Ram, marched throughout the streets with party and the national flags. The former minister was seen asking the people "to save the nation and save the rights of citizens by opposing the CAA and the NRC."

At Muzaffarpur, RJD supporters were singing folk songs and staging dharna on the road. Traffic was hit badly on all NHs including NH-31 at Barh, NH-22 in Vaishali and NH-28 at Muzaffarpur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA protests Citizenship Act Upendra Kushwaha Bihar RLSP Nitish Kumar Kumar Sarabjeet
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp