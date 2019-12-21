Home Nation

PIB puts more information on social media in a bid to bust myths on Citizenship Act

On Friday, the team also put out a Q&A on the National Register of Citizens where they tried to address a range of facts around it.

Published: 21st December 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Activists protest against Citizens Amendment Act in Chennai on Friday. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)



By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continued on Friday, the social media of Press Information Bureau (PIB) came up with a set of fresh FAQs on the Act.

The PIB’s social media team has been running a series of blogs on the CAA. Some of these were under the sub-heads of ‘MythBusters’.

“With the protests continuing, the PIB team will bring out fresh FAQs on the CAA in the format of questions and answers for the next few days,” said a PIB official, who did not wish to be named.
This is in line with CJI S A Bobde’s oral suggestion that the government publicise the ‘actual intent’ of the Act so that there is no confusion among the public, said the official.

On Friday, the team also put out a Q&A on the National Register of Citizens where they tried to address a range of facts around it. The PIB also came up with a two-minute-long explainer video on the CAA — the longer version of which was telecast on Doordarshan — on Twitter.

“Whenever a big policy intervention had happened, the public broadcaster has always carried content to explain and clarify… As and when there will be a need to communicate something, that will continue,” said S S Vempati, Prasar Bharati CEO.

