Shashi Tharoor posts Indian map sans parts of Kashmir, gets trolled, deletes tweet

By IANS

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is well known for his knowledge and vocabulary, but this time he has landed himself in a soup. Tharoor tweeted an incorrect map of India via his Twitter handle. He shared information on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and posted a wrong picture of the map of India.

Tharoor posted the incorrect photo with the caption, "My first event tomorrow morning leading an @inckerala #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC protest rally in Kozhikode. All welcome!" Twitterati are now having a field day.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a dig at the Tharoor post and commented: "Why is it so Mr @ShashiTharoor that the Map of India that your party & workers are advertising, is a distorted one ..is this Congress' idea of India -- Distort, Divide & Destroy?? Shouldn't Mr Tharoor apologise for demeaning India?"

"Chacha Nehru & Indira had gifted Kashmir to Pakistan na... so they want to ensure that it stays with Pakistan.... Congress absolutely no shame," added another.

A Twitter user lashed out at the Congress leader and wrote, "Yes he should continuously be questioned...the country should be protected from dirty minds of people like these."

Another user wrote, "@ShashiTharoor indeed we need to save India but from you ppl (people) who just to please people across the border can't even put the correct map of India. This can't be inadvertent error, it's deliberately done & India is watching Mr.Tharoor."

Tharoor later deleted the tweet after it went viral on the social media platform.