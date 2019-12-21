Unfurling Tricolor and singing national anthem, thousands come together in Uttarkhand to protest CAA

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Thousands of residents of Haldwani city came together, unfurling national flag and singing the national anthem, to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In Haldwani city of Nainital district, thousands took to streets to protest against the new law terming it discrimination against minorities.

Lalit Joshi, Indian National Congress leader from Haldwani who was present in the protest march said, "The Prime Minister calls himself a 'Chowkidar'. The duty of the 'Chowkidar' is to look after everyone without and discrimination.

The BJP government in Center is creating division against people living together in this country for centuries. We cannot allow that as citizens of this country."

Slogans like 'Hindustan Zindabaad' and 'Hindu-Muslim Ekta Zindabaad' were raised by the protestors.

Abdul Matin Siddiqui, a protestor from Banbhulpura area of the city said, "We are the citizen of this country and will register our protest at every divisive step by this government.

This cannot be allowed at any cost. This act is discriminatory."

Thousands came out in many towns of the hill state in a protest against the controversial law.

Amidst reports of escalation of violence and unrest from across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Section 144 has been imposed in Haldwani.

Ashok Kumar, additional director-general of police, law and order said, "We are prepared for any eventuality if it arises across the state. We also request people to maintain peace and cooperate in smooth functioning law."

The police of all 13 districts have also issued an advisory to not post anything causing breach of peace. Patrolling parties, anti-riot vehicles and battalions of reserve forces are also on standby to deal with any situation, said highly placed officials.

Reports from various districts have come up about district police chiefs appealing people to cooperate in maintaining law and order.

Sunil Kumar Meena, senior superintendent of police, Nainital district conducted a meeting with leaders from minority groups to discuss the matter. Officials from the district police department told TNIE that organizing peaceful protests if any were agreed upon in the meet.

Mostly, no permits are being granted to organize protests given sensitivity over the newly framed law. Meanwhile, a constable was suspended over a post on CAA in Uttarkashi district earlier, this week.

