West Bengal peaceful, no violence reported over Citizenship Act

By PTI

KOLKATA: The situation in West Bengal was peaceful with no incident of violence over the amended Citizenship Act reported so far on Saturday, police said.

According to sources, the police have stepped up vigil and beefed up security arrangements in various parts of the state in order to avoid any untoward incident.

The state had witnessed violence and arson from December 13 to 17 during protests against the new citizenship law.

Senior IPS officers of Kolkata police on Friday met community leaders and urged them to maintain peace.

The West Bengal BJP is scheduled to conduct rallies and marches in the city and various parts of the state in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The students' wing of CPI(M)- SFI- will conduct a march to BJP office against the new citizenship law.

More than 600 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in arson and violence in the state.