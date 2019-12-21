Home Nation

Will Congress-ruled states reject Citizenship Act? No clarity so far

CMs of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have said that they will tread the party line while they opposed the NRC.

Published: 21st December 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While chief ministers of some opposition-ruled states have outrightly rejected the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress has maintained that it is ideologically opposed to the law but fell short of taking a stand in the party-ruled states.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been vocal in rejecting the implementation of the legislation. Kerala CM Pinrayi Vijayan has also said that it will not allow in the state.

However, the Centre has said that the states have no choice but to implement it.

Interestingly, after it was passed by Parliament on December 11, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had rejected it but chief ministers of Congress-ruled states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have said that they will tread the party line while they opposed the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, an alliance partner of BJP, Friday also opposed the NRC.    

When asked about party’s official stand on CAA implementation in Congress-ruled states, spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “Congress would not like to comment. There are no rules in place as of now and till we reach that stage, there is no need to discuss that. The party is ideologically against the law.”      

The party’s decision to refrain from taking a clear stand in states ruled by it comes when Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called the legislation discriminatory and divisive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act Citizenship Act Congress
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp