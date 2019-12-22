Home Nation

CAA stir: Curfew relaxed for seven hours in parts of Jabalpur

Curfew was imposed on Friday in four police station areas in Jabalpur after protesters pelted stones, clashed with police and indulged in destruction of property, an official said.

Published: 22nd December 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel baton charge on a commuter who rode too close to a barricade set up on a street in view of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Jabalpur

Police personnel baton charge on a commuter who rode too close to a barricade set up on a street in view of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Jabalpur Friday Dec. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JABALPUR: Curfew imposed in some parts of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh after violence during Friday protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act was on Sunday relaxed for seven hours from 1 pm, police said.

These areas are part of Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal police stations.

"Curfew was relaxed for seven hours on Sunday from 1 pm in four police station limits. Mobile internet service has also resumed in the city. Curfew was relaxed so that people could but essential items," said Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi.

Curfew was relaxed for one-and-half hours on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
