'Not us, Amit Shah created environment of fear, uncertainty': Congress hits back at Modi

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Opposition was "inciting" people, and alleged that an environment of fear and uncertainty has been created by Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament that the NRC will be implemented after Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The home minister's statement in both the houses (on implementing NRC post CAA) has created an environment of fear and uncertainty. The government is responsible for that," said senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma.

At a time protests continue across the country against the CAA and the NRC, Sharma said the PM should provide a healing touch and if he is "sensitive and serious", he should call a meeting of the chief ministers of all states at the National Integration Council (NIC) to discuss this matter.