Home Nation

'Not us, Amit Shah created environment of fear, uncertainty': Congress hits back at Modi

At a time protests continue across the country against the CAA and the NRC, senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the PM should provide a healing touch.

Published: 22nd December 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Congress flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Opposition was "inciting" people, and alleged that an environment of fear and uncertainty has been created by Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament that the NRC will be implemented after Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

READ: Modi, Shah 'destroyed' future of country's youth; 'hiding behind hate' to escape anger, says Rahul Gandhi

"The home minister's statement in both the houses (on implementing NRC post CAA) has created an environment of fear and uncertainty. The government is responsible for that," said senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma.

At a time protests continue across the country against the CAA and the NRC, Sharma said the PM should provide a healing touch and if he is "sensitive and serious", he should call a meeting of the chief ministers of all states at the National Integration Council (NIC) to discuss this matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Citizenship act congress Amit Shah Anti-Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp