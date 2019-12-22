Home Nation

CAA stir: Situation peaceful in Bengal; BJP, Jamiat to take out rallies in Kolkata

The state has witnessed unabated violence and arson from December 13 to 17 owing to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

Published: 22nd December 2019 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Students take part in a rally protest against Citizenship Act and NRC in Kolkata Friday Dec. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Students take part in a rally protest against Citizenship Act and NRC in Kolkata Friday Dec. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The situation in West Bengal was peaceful on Sunday morning, with no incidents of violence reported from any part of the state, police said.

According to sources, police administration has increased vigil and beefed-up arrangements in trouble-torn areas to maintain law and order.

The Bengal unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is scheduled to take out a rally from Rani Rashmomi road in the afternoon.

Police have increased stepped up security to avoid any untoward incident.

The state BJP unit is also set to conduct rallies and marches in various parts of the state in support of the citizenship law.

On Saturday, students from various educational institutes, including Jadavpur University, Aliah University, Presidency University and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, organized a march from Shahid Minar Maidan to Mahjati Sadan in central Kolkata, a stone's throw away from state BJP headquarters, to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed nationwide NRC.

Amid warnings by state authorities and appeal from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, more than 600 people have been arrested over the past week for their alleged involvement in arson and violence.

Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
