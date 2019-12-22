Citizenship Act stir: Curfew lifted in Shillong, streets decked out in Christmas lights

By PTI

SHILLONG: Curfew was on Sunday morning lifted in Shillong, as no report of violence or arson over the amended citizenship Act was reported from any part of the city, officials said.

People were seen flocking to local shops to buy essential items and Christmas goodies and gifts.

Streets in the state capital were being decked out in Christmas lights and festoons since morning.

Curfew was imposed on areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police stations in the city since December 12 as anti-citizenship law protests turned violent, leaving several injured and properties vandalised.

Over the past few days, prohibitory orders were relaxed during the day, but night curfew was still in force to avoid breakdown of law and order.

East Khasi Hills district magistrate M W Nongbri said the curfew was completely lifted from 4 am on Sunday.

Mobile Internet and messaging services, which were withdrawn as a precautionary measure to prevent the circulation of fake news, were also restored on Friday night.

The Meghalaya Assembly had earlier this week unanimously adopted a resolution to urge the Centre to extend Inner Line Permit regime to the state to keep it out of the purview of the contentious law.