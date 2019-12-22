Home Nation

Muslim clerics supporting government on Citizenship Act being isolated

While many wondered as to why the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid supported the CAA, a few are being trolled on social media for taking the side of the government.

Published: 22nd December 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 05:28 PM

Jama Masjid's Imam Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari

Jama Masjid's Imam Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari (File photo| IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid protests by students and civil society groups across the country, Muslim clerics who have supported the government on the Citizenship Amendment Act are being isolated within the community, both in Delhi and Lucknow.

On Friday, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, who supported the CAA saying the Act is not against the minorities and avoided mentioning it in the Friday sermon, looked helpless at the Jama Masjid ramparts while the crowd walked with Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad, who had come to show solidarity with the protesters.

ALSO READ| 'Goli maaron saalon ko' chants heard in Lok Adhikar Manch rally at Nagpur backing Citizenship Act

Many in the crowd wondered why the Shahi Imam did not oppose the CAA during his Friday sermon. Riyaz, a resident of Jama Masjid, said "We are surprised by his move as crowd chanted, 'Born here, will die here'."

Another cleric Kalbe Jawwad, who is from the Shia sect, has also not opposed the CAA. Now, he is being trolled on social media for taking the side of the government.

Jawwad is being defended by Mehmood Paracha, a lawyer and close associate, who told IANS, "Anjuman-e-Haideri, whose chief patron is Kalbe Jawwad, has moved Delhi High Court against the CAA and during the Friday agitation the members of the Anjuman were present with the Dalit leader Chandrashekhar."

ALSO READ| Congress, Urban Naxals spreading lies about Citizenship Act: PM Modi

ne of the agitators at Jamia Millia Islamia, Congress leader Parvez Alam Khan said, "The community will not fall in the bluff of these so-called religious leaders and people on the streets know better than them."

On Sunday, the crowd swelled up in Jamia to protest against the CAA which shows that people are not taking those who are siding with the government very seriously, said a protester.

