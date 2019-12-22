Home Nation

Will not allow Trinamool Congress leaders to visit state: UP DGP

OP Singh said that police officer and civil administration officials are reaching out to community member and their leaders requesting them to cooperate in maintaining law and order.

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in various parts of that state that took 15 lives, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said that police will not allow Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders to visit state capital as it may vitiate the atmosphere.

"We have come to know that some political leaders of Trinamool Congress want to visit here (Lucknow). We will not permit them for the same as section 144 is imposed in the area and it can make the atmosphere further tense," said OP Singh.

"Even if they come to the Airport we will not allow them to visit City," he added. CrPC Section 144 prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area. He said that police officer and civil administration officials are reaching out to community member and their leaders requesting them to cooperate in maintaining law and order.

"Intelligence machinery is geared up and officials are reaching to community members requesting them to cooperate in marinating law and order," he said.

The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

