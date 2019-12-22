Home Nation

Woman set ablaze by boyfriend's family, battles for life in Raipur

Published: 22nd December 2019 03:14 PM

Fire

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A 20-year-old woman was set on fire allegedly by her boyfriend's family members in Raipur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Saraswati Sonwani, suffered 80 per cent burns and is currently battling for life at a hospital here, he said.

The incident took place in Kholha village on December 18 but came to light on Saturday when the hospital authorities in Raipur city informed the police about the admission of the woman with serious burn injuries.

The woman's brother subsequently lodged a police complaint against the parents and a relative of his sister's boyfriend Lallu Satnami (age not specified by police).

According to the complaint, Satnami called the woman to his home on December 18 to discuss something, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tarkeshwar Patel told PTI.

When she reached his home, Satnami was not there and his parents and brother's wife thrashed her, he said.

They then allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze in a bid to kill her, Patel said quoting the complaint.

The woman sustained 80 per cent burns and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Abhanpur town, he said.

She was on Saturday shifted to a Raipur-based hospital where the authorities informed the police about the woman.

Based on the complaint, Lallu Satnami's parents Jalal Satnami and Dukalha Bai and his brother's wife Naini Bai were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

Efforts were underway to arrest the three accused, he added.

