31 arrested for violence during anti-CAA stir in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur

Police said that said the situation was now normal in the district and no untoward incident has been reported since Sunday, when internet services were resumed after a break of a couple of days.

Published: 23rd December 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest.

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

RAMPUR: Thirty-one people have been arrested and over 150 others identified for their alleged role in the violence that broke out here last Saturday amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said on Monday.

ALSO READ| Rampur CAA stir: Man alleges brother shot by cop, was alive but unattended in hospital for hours

A 22-year-old man had died of a bullet injury here on Saturday during the violence in which several locals and policemen were injured, and six vehicles, including a police motorcycle, were torched, the officials said.

"We have arrested 31 people so far in connection with the violence during protest demonstrations and identified another over 150 for their role in vandalisation," Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma told PTI adding that the accused have been booked for rioting and related offences.

He said the situation was now normal in the district and no untoward incident has been reported since Sunday, when internet services were resumed after a break of a couple of days.

