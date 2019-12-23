Chhattisgarh hopes Ram Van Gaman circuit will revive tourism in state 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh is looking to revive tourism in the state by developing the ambitious Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit. This year, till mid-November, only 6,992 tourists visited the state, which is half the number that visited in 2018.

The previous BJP government in the state had claimed to have launched an aggressive marketing strategy to promote Chhattisgarh as one of the preferred tourist destinations in the country. This though has failed to reap any rewards.

All hopes of a revival of the tourism sector in the state now rest on the Ram Van Gaman circuit and beautification of the Mata Kaushalya temple.

Home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday launched the renovation and beautification project of both Ram Van Gaman Path and Mata Kaushalya temple.

“The project will give a new identity to tourism in the state. The state has worked out an extensive plan to unfold and relate historical, cultural and religious tourism through developing Ram Van Gaman Path”, Sahu said.

Work on the tourist circuit began from Chandrakhuri-based Mata Kaushalya temple at Arang, which is about 35 km away from Raipur.

According to experts in the tourism sector, Chhattisgarh despite having vast potential has not been able to lure tourists to the state due to a deficient plan of action.

“Its sheer lack of proper vision, aggressive publicity and connectivity besides poor patronage by the government is the reason why Chhattisgarh is yet to come anywhere close to the being the preferred destination for tourists,” said Amandeep Singh Arora, an expert in the hospitality industry.