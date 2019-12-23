Jharkhand Assembly polls: JMM-Congress likely to secure a majority

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The JMM-Congress alliance may secure a majority as per the current trends of counting in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Elated by the trends, the Opposition camp has started blaming the ruling BJP of neglecting people of this state due to which they were given a befitting reply.

“BJP considered people of this state as a burden due to which they were saying that they have put a double engine government as it was a liability to them. The double engine is put only to pull extra burden,” said State Congress Working President Rajesh Thakur.

He, however, hinted of taking other regional parties together even if they succeed in securing a majority in the state.