Jharkhand Assembly polls: JMM-Congress likely to secure a majority
Published: 23rd December 2019 11:32 AM | Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 01:23 PM | A+A A-
RANCHI: The JMM-Congress alliance may secure a majority as per the current trends of counting in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.
Elated by the trends, the Opposition camp has started blaming the ruling BJP of neglecting people of this state due to which they were given a befitting reply.
“BJP considered people of this state as a burden due to which they were saying that they have put a double engine government as it was a liability to them. The double engine is put only to pull extra burden,” said State Congress Working President Rajesh Thakur.
He, however, hinted of taking other regional parties together even if they succeed in securing a majority in the state.