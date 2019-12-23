Home Nation

Jharkhand poll results shows defeat of BJP's arrogance and diversionary tactics: Congress

AICC in-charge for Jharkhand, RPN Singh said that PM Modi and Amit Shah 'tried to divert the attention of the people away from fundamental issues but the people did not get swayed.'

Congress workers celebrate the party's performance in Jharkhand Assembly elections as counting is underway, outside the party's headquarters in New Delhi

Congress workers celebrate the party's performance in Jharkhand Assembly elections as counting is underway, outside the party's headquarters in New Delhi (Photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the JMM-led alliance appeared set to cross the majority mark in the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Monday, the Congress exuded confidence that the alliance will form the government with Hemant Soren as chief minister.

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jharkhand, RPN Singh said, "We will form the government as we fought the elections for the people of the state by raising issues that affect their lives and livelihoods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah tried to divert the attention of the people away from fundamental issues but the people did not get swayed."

ALSO READ| Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan in Jharkhand, Soren to be next CM: Tejashwi Yadav

Reiterating that Hemant Soren of the JMM will be the chief minister as declared earlier, Singh said the Jharkhand results are a defeat of BJP's "arrogance and diversionary tactics".

Congress coordinator for Jharkhand polls Ajay Sharma said this is the defeat of BJP's corruption and its arrogance. "BJP gave tickets to corrupt candidates whom the people rejected. The Congress kept the focus on people's issues and articulated common man's problems which the BJP failed to solve," Sharma said.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand is leading in 42 out of the 81 seats of state Assembly till 12 noon on Monday, while the ruling BJP is ahead in 28 seats.

