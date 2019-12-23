Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee misleading public on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: JP Nadda

The interim chief of BJP said that the West Bengal CM is always prioritizing politics over national interests.

Published: 23rd December 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Working President JP Nadda during Abhinandan Jatra in Kolkata

BJP Working President JP Nadda during Abhinandan Jatra in Kolkata (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP working president JP Nadda on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of "misleading" masses on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always prioritized politics over national interests.

Addressing a rally here, he said that the amended law grants citizenship, does not take it away, as claimed by a section of people.

ALSO READ| JP Nadda takes out BJP rally in Kolkata in support of Citizenship Act

"It is unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee has always given priority to her politics over national interests. The TMC and other opposition parties are misleading people on the amended law. They are only bothered about securing vote banks," he said.

Nadda, accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, had taken out a march earlier in the day in support of the amended citizenship law.

ALSO READ| Kolkata HC asks Mamata government to remove all anti-CAA, NRC ads

The senior BJP leader claimed that "Muslims have flourished in our country, but Hindus have suffered tortured in Pakistan". Pakistan is among the three countries from where non- Muslim minorities would be granted citizenship, if they meet the criteria, according to the amended law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JP Nadda Mamata Banerjee Citizenship act Trinamool Congress BJP CAA support Kailash Vijayvargiya
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp