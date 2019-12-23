Mamata Banerjee misleading public on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: JP Nadda

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP working president JP Nadda on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of "misleading" masses on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always prioritized politics over national interests.

Addressing a rally here, he said that the amended law grants citizenship, does not take it away, as claimed by a section of people.

"It is unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee has always given priority to her politics over national interests. The TMC and other opposition parties are misleading people on the amended law. They are only bothered about securing vote banks," he said.

#WATCH BJP Working President JP Nadda at a rally in Kolkata: Huge crowd here shows ppl are in support of #CitizenshipAct. West Bengal CM is just doing vote-bank politics by opposing the Act. She should see huge support for Act&understand that ppl have rejected vote-bank politics. pic.twitter.com/6vYv5mtPt8 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Nadda, accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, had taken out a march earlier in the day in support of the amended citizenship law.

The senior BJP leader claimed that "Muslims have flourished in our country, but Hindus have suffered tortured in Pakistan". Pakistan is among the three countries from where non- Muslim minorities would be granted citizenship, if they meet the criteria, according to the amended law.