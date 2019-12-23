Home Nation

Mastermind of Lucknow anti-CAA violence, 2 accomplices arrested: UP police

All the three are activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI), an organisation associated with the banned outfit Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Published: 23rd December 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard a day after anti-CAA protests across the state in Lucknow Saturday Dec 21 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Police personnel stand guard a day after anti-CAA protests across the state in Lucknow Saturday Dec 21 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh police, on Saturday, claimed to have arrested the alleged masterminds behind the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which had rocked the state capital Lucknow last Thursday.

The police authorities picked up Waseem Ahmad, a native of Lucknow, and his two accomplices Nadim, 28, of Barabanki, and Ashfaq, 35, also of Lucknow, for having a prominent role in launching the violent protests held in the state capital on December 19. All the three are activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI), an organisation associated with the banned outfit Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), believed to have hatched the conspiracy to give a violent turn to the otherwise peaceful protests in the state capital.

The police also arrested two members – Robin Singh and Mohammad Shoaib -- of the Rehaee Manch, a non-governmental organisation, which was among those who had given the December 19 protest call, for creating unrest.

Police sources claimed that the PFI played the main role in planning the violent protests in Lucknow last Thursday.

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, on Sunday, had alleged that outsiders had a role in the incidents of violence reported from various districts of the state where protests took place against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Hinting at the involvement of PFI in fomenting violence, Sharma had pointed out that six persons from West Bengal's Malda district, associated with the PFI, were arrested by the state police.

 “While Waseem is district chief of PFI, Ashfaq is the treasurer. These masterminds had a full-fledged network of activists who fanned out not only across Lucknow but also other parts of the state in advance to prepare the ground for the violent protests against the CAA,” said Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.

Waseem and his aides – Nadeem and Ashfaq -- were ready in Lucknow with a network of activists who had stored stones and firearms, in advance, to be used on the protest day, said a senior police official.

The Lucknow SSP also claimed to have recovered CDs, posters, pamphlets, flags, jihadi literature and material about the Babri Masjid from the arrested masterminds. “This clearly indicates that they had played an important role in fomenting violence during the anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 19. They even spread the canard on social media sites to foment trouble,” said the SSP.

During the protests in Lucknow, one person had died and over 35, including 16 cops, were left injured. Over a dozen vehicles, including five OB vans of media channels, and two police outposts were set ablaze. Moreover, protesters also indulged in heavy stone-pelting and vandalism destroying public property.

Meanwhile, an uneasy calm prevailed across UP with internet services being restored in a few western UP districts, including Aligarh, Meerut and Saharanpur, and Mau and Sitapur in the eastern and central regions of the state. However, the services remained suspended in most of the 21 districts where internet had been suspended in the wake of the anti-CAA protests.

In Muzaffarnagar, where 48 persons were arrested for violent protests against the CAA, the role of a dozen outsiders has come to the fore. Of those 12, one each had hailed from Bhopal, Kargil and Leh. The rest had come from Saharanpur, Meerut, Shamli, Mau and Sultanpur to participate in the protests. A majority of the outsiders had been madrasa students staying at Shadat hostel in the town.

31 people have been arrested and over 150 others identified for their alleged role in the violence that broke out last Saturday amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), claiming two lives in Rampur, police said on Monday. Several locals and policemen were injured, and six vehicles, including a police motorcycle, were torched on Saturday in the city during the violent protests.

Meanwhile, police said 14 of the 16 persons killed during protests in UP succumbed to “firearm injuries”. Of the remaining two, Rashid, 35, of Ferozabad died of head injuries and Mohammad Sageer, 8, died after getting trampled by protesters in Varanasi last Thursday.

As per IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar, autopsy reports in most of the cases suggested that the victims died in firing. He said that detailed reports were sought from the respective districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA protests Citizenship Act
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp