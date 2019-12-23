Modi, Shah destroyed youth’s future; hiding behind hate: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ CHANDIGARH: Hitting out hard, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have “destroyed” the future of the country’s youth and are “hiding behind hate” to escape their anger over lack of jobs and state of the economy. Gandhi said they can only be defeated by responding with love towards every Indian.

His attack on the PM and home minister came at a rally in Delhi where he accused the saffron party of trying to spread falsehood over the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) by inciting the minorities and poor people.

ALSO READ | No discussion at present on all-India NRC: Modi

Rejecting Modi’s allegation that the Opposition is “inciting” people, senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma alleged that an environment of fear and uncertainty has been created by the Home Minister’s statement in Parliament that the NRC will be implemented after Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “The home minister’s statement in both the houses (on implementing NRC post CAA) has created an environment of fear and uncertainty. The government is responsible for that,” said senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma.

At a time protests continue across the country against the CAA and the NRC, Sharma said the PM should provide a healing touch and if he is “sensitive and serious”, he should call a meeting of the chief ministers of all states at the National Integration Council to discuss this matter.

Congress’ Rajeev Shukla, too, accused the BJP of creating divisions in society for political gains. He said the new law was “discriminatory” and against the spirit of the Constitution.

Digital war

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter: “Dear Youth of India, Modi & Shah have destroyed your future. They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing our beloved India and hiding behind hate... We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian,” the Congress leader said.