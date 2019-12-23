Home Nation

National Conference passes resolution condemning Citizenship (Amendment) Act

The party also passed a resolution demanding immediate release of all detained civil society members and political leaders, including former CMs Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The National Conference (NC) held its provincial-level meeting here on Monday and passed two resolutions condemning the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and demanding immediate release of the detained political leaders and civil society members in Kashmir.

"The meeting was held at the NC headquarters, Nawa-i-Subah, and the party's provincial body of Kashmir and the youth and women's wing attended it," NC spokesperson Imran Dar told PTI. He said that the meeting was chaired by NC provincial secretary, Kashmir, Showkat Ahmad. During the meeting, Ahmad also took stock of the prevailing situation in the region, the spokesperson added.

The party passed two resolutions demanding immediate release of all detained civil society members and political leaders, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, and condemning passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, he said.

In the resolutions, the party also criticised "the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University," and the attempts of "marginalising" the Muslim community, the NC spokesperson said. He said some NC office bearers have been frequently meeting at the party headquarters over the past few weeks.

Comments

