Priyanka visits Bijnor, seeks judicial probe into deaths; TMC team detained at airport

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday made an unscheduled visit to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and met families of two persons, killed in recent violence over the amended citizenship law. She demanded judicial probe into deaths of two youths.

“The Congress will fight for the families and ensure that justice is done to them. The party will also raise this issue in Lok Sabha,” she said, while rasing the demand of judicial probe.

Gandhi also accused the Union government of amending the citizenship law to distract people’s attention from the weakening of economy and rising unemployment. Hitting out at the Centre, she said, “The GDP has never declined to such level, while unemployment has crossed every limit. And, in order to divert the people’s attention from these issues, the government brought this law.” She also claimed that students are on roads, and nobody is listening to them.

After days of violence, the situation remained peaceful in Lucknow and other districts like Meerut, Firozabad, Kanpur and Bijnor.

Meanwhile, a four-member TMC delegation, which was scheduled to meet the grieving families of those killed in the state, was “detained” at Lucknow airport in the afternoon, sources said. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Md Nadimul Haque, who is part of the delegation, said he and other party members were staging a sit-in near a hanger at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. “As soon as we got down from the aircraft, we were surrounded by the police,” Haque said.