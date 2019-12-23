Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh BJP to set up registration camps for refugees

The BJP has already asked its MPs to identify and approach refugees from neighbouring countries living there and help them get citizenship.

Published: 23rd December 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh BJP president

Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh BJP president (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will launch a registration campaign for refugees seeking Indian citizenship from Thursday.

The party will also launch a month-long campaign from the same day to dispel misinformation being spread about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh said that the opposition has been spreading canards about the citizenship law and these 'elements' had fuelled the recent violence in the state on the issue.

"Our campaign will be held from December 26 to January 25 across the state to apprise people of the facts of CAA. Party workers will reach out to people in the rural interiors and clear misconceptions if any," he said.

Singh said that CAA was essentially for persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. "We will also register refugees who are awaiting Indian citizenship," he said and added that the party will also reach out to Muslims and assure them that they will not be affected by the CAA.

The BJP has already asked its MPs to identify and approach refugees from neighbouring countries living there and help them get citizenship under the new Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

While 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh would be covered by its members of Parliament, for many of the remaining seats, party office-bearers, MLAs and other leaders will be pressed into service.

The idea is to deflate the campaign starred by the opposition parties on CAA which has led to students' protests across the country.

Sources said that the BJP has also prepared a White Paper on Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 - with a special stress on West Bengal and Assam and the stand taken by various political parties over the years.

This will be distributed widely and is being translated into regional languages to help convey the message more effectively.

It has a chapter on the Jawaharlal Nehru-Liaquat Ali pact signed in 1950 and how Pakistan flouted this deal by not protecting the rights of minorities living there.

Meanwhile, after the protests in Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Nadwa University in Lucknow turned violent, the issue has given the BJP an opportunity to polarise people the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Uttar Pradesh Citizenship Act
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp