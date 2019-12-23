Home Nation

Zoological park in Chhattisgarh has surplus big cats, looks to shift them to other zoos

The mini-zoo, which can hold up to six tigers and lions each, has already exchanged both tigers and lions with few major zoos across the nation.

Published: 23rd December 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Some risky but cautious decision making by the authorities of a mini-zoo in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh has led to an impressive increase in the strength of big cats lodged in its confinement.

The ‘Kanan-Pendari’, zoological park in Chhattisgarh, presently has four tigers and six litters as surplus.

The park authorities have now proposed to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to shift the surplus big cats to other zoos based on demand generated.

Officials of the state forest department said that zoos across the country avoid breeding among tigers or lions owing to the apprehension around the matter of mating turning dangerous.‘Kanan-Pendari’ though, decided to carefully evaluate the potential risks regarding mating behaviour and even attempted paring of tigers and lions.

“We took the risk followed by our guarded observations of the behavioural signs and intimations among the animals. We feel delighted since no zoo has achieved such impressive track-record so far. Today we have four tigers and six lions as surplus and are to be shifted”, said V K Chourasia, the superintendent of the Kanan-Pendari zoo.

The mini-zoo, which can hold up to six tigers and lions each, has already exchanged both tigers and lions with few major zoos across the nation.

“Being a very delicate issue, usually the risk on the breeding of big cat population and lion is avoided in a zoo since the mating is furious and may also lead to casualty. We took the chance three years back and it was a success. Gradually, with more experiences we further improved the situation,” the officer added.

Ironically, the park’s good work is in stark contrast to the performance by other tiger reserves in the state.

The total count of tigers in the state reserves of Chhattisgarh came down from 46 in 2014, to a dismal 19 in 2018, as per the latest census.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp