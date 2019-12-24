Army has its eye set on dual use technology for civil and military purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Army is working to raise the level of involvement of the private industry in the indigenisation process of military equipment and specifically in the domain of dual-use technology, which can be used for both civil and military purpose. Army chief General Bipin Rawat said, “With dual-use technology and readjusting the commercial specifications Indian Army is working to involve private industry into indigenisation process.”

The Army has endeavoured to be more open towards the industry and has converted stringent military specifications for a number of its equipment into commercial grade specifications, added the Army Chief, who was speaking at the Army Technology Seminar on the theme ‘Technologies for Non-Contact Warfare’ at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment on Monday.

He highlighted that although the importance of troops and equipment on the ground continues to remain, the domain of Non-Contact Warfare is gaining relevance for future wars and will help us in gaining a critical advantage.

The seminar brought Military, Academia and Industry together on a single platform to provide an in-depth perspective on the available and emerging technologies.

Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General MM Naravane, President SIDM Jayant Patil along with other dignitaries from the Ministry of Defence, three Services, DRDO, leading academic institutions and industry were also present.