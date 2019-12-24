Dissent is the essence of democracy: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Simply saying ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Hind’ or ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ is not sufficient; people from different religions should feel they are equal stakeholders in the country’s development, said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the 66th National Film Awards here on Monday.

“Be it Muslims or Christians or Hindus...believers or non-belivers…All of us should feel we are equal partners in the development of the country. That is the real Jai Hind,” said Naidu.“Dissent is the essence of democracy…Let the government propose, Opposition oppose and House dispose,” he said.

Speaking of the recent incidents of violence in ‘some parts of the country’, Naidu said, “We have to strongly resist to combat the current trend of violence against women, violence in society, violence is no good, for that, the incidence of violence taking place in the some parts of the country. It is no good, it is our own country,” he added.

Naidu, who gave away the awards, said, “The film should be such that you should be able to go with your daughter, with your wife and with your mother.”

Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan could not attend the award ceremony due to ill health but will attend the high tea ceremony hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind later.

Akshay Kumar received the National Award for the best film on social issues Padman. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal received the award for the best actor and Keerthy Suresh received the award in the best actress category.