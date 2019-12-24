Mamata urges all non-BJP CMs to jointly fight Citizenship Act, NRC

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took the lead in forging a united Opposition by writing to all non-BJP chief ministers urging them to come under one umbrella to fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Mamata’s outreach came in the wake of the BJP losing power in Jharkhand. She congratulated the JMM and the Congress for overthrowing the BJP through a tweet.

An experiment on opposition unity was conducted last week when the Left and the Congress came together in Kerala to organise a joint protest on December 16, though a section of the GOP was grumpy.

Also, an Opposition delegation had met the President to share concern over the CAA.