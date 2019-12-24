MP: 15-year-old ends life after receiving threats from rapist, father alleges cops refused to take complaint

BHOPAL: A 15-year-old girl killed herself allegedly due to life threats from her rapist in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

The shocking incident took place on December 16 when the girl was returning home. The accused identified as Bachchu Bheel reportedly took her to an isolated place and committed the heinous crime. Bheel hails from the same village as the girl.

The girl's father revealed that when they reported the case at Kakarda police outpost and Maheshwar police station, the cops doubted the victim's character instead of taking any action.

"We went first to the police outpost and later to Maheshwar police station and reported the matter. But instead of entertaining our complaint, the cops shockingly doubted my daughter's character. Fed up with threats by the accused to kill her and family members if she reported the matter to the police and the cops insensitivity to the matter, my daughter consumed pesticide on Friday and died at the hospital," said the deceased's father.

The ASP Shashikant Kankane and SP-Khargone SK Pandey, however, claimed the girl's family is making baseless allegations against the cops. "The case has been registered u/s 506 and 376 of IPC, as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and the accused, has been arrested. In her dying declaration, the girl didn't state that police didn't cooperate with her kin, but if her kin still allege that cops didn't entertain her complaint, it would also be probed," said SP-Khargone.

He further claimed that the girl's kin had come to the police outpost and later to Maheshwar police station on December 19. They told the on-duty sub-inspector that they would come back the next day, but didn't turn up despite the female cop repeatedly calling them, the SP added.