Home Nation

Officially say no to Citizenship Act, NRC in Congress-ruled states: Prashant Kishor to Rahul Gandhi

Kishor, the vice president of BJP-ally JDU, also thanked the former Congress president for joining the 'citizens' movement' against CAA and NRC.

Published: 24th December 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Political strategist Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday asked Rahul Gandhi to impress upon the Congress to "officially" announce that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the states ruled by the party.

Kishor, the vice president of BJP-ally JDU, also thanked the former Congress president for joining the "citizens' movement" against CAA and NRC, a reference to Congress' sit-in protest at Raj Ghat on Monday.

"Thanks, Rahul Gandhi for joining citizens' movement against the CAA and NRC. But as you know, beyond public protests, we also need states to say NO to NRC to stop it. We hope you will impress upon the CP (Congress Party) to OFFICIALLY announce that there will be No NRC in the Congress-ruled states," Kishor tweeted.

"Rather than trying to inform me what Congress Chief Ministers have said, please share the OFFICIAL statement of the Congress President announcing that there will NO NRC in Congress-ruled states," he added.

Kishor exuded confidence that the NRC, which Home Minister Amit Shah promised in Parliament, can be stopped if the states refuse to implement it. " I am sorry voting against CAB didn't stop it, states saying NO to NRC will. So don't get confused," the JDU leader said.

Kishor has been staunchly opposing the CAA even before it was introduced in Parliament and even went on to offer his resignation as the JDU functionary over differences with the party on the issue.

On Sunday, he suggested that the protests against CAA and NRC should be carried out peacefully across the nation and urged the protesters to ensure that non-BJP chief ministers in the country refuse to carry out NRC in their jurisdiction.

Many non-BJP parties ruled states including Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Rajasthan have vowed not to implement the NRC in their states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC Citizenship Act Prashant Kishor Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp