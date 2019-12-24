People refuse to show faith in turncoats in Jharkhand Assembly elections

By Express News Service

Most of the turncoats, who switched their parties putting aside their ideology, were defeated as people did not accept them. The most prominent face among them is former Congress state president Sukhdeo Bhagat, who joined the BJP ahead of the elections. Bhagat lost to the current Congress state president Rameshwar Oraon.

Another name is Bahragora MLA Kunal Shadangi, who had won the seat on a JMM-BJP ticket, but later joined the BJP for better opportunities.

Interestingly, he was defeated by his nearest rival Samir Mohanti, a BJP worker who joined JMM after being denied a ticket by the saffron party. Similarly, RJD MLA Prakash Ram of Latehar, who had joined the BJP just before Assembly polls also lost his seat.

Another name is sitting MLA Manoj Yadav from Barhi of Congress, who also had shifted to BJP, lost his seat.BJP Chief Whip Radhakrishna Kishore of Chhattarpur, who joined AJSU after being denied a ticket from the party, also lost the seat.

The turncoats, who managed to win their seats, are Prakash Bhai Patel of Mandu who joined the BJP from JMM and Bhanu Pratap Shahi, who also had joined the BJP after merging his party Jai Bharat Samta Party.

JMM General Secretary Supiryo Bhattacharya said people rejected the turncoats.

“They had to face people’s ire as many of those who voted for them in 2014 were dedicated voters of either JMM or Congress Party. Hence they were given a befitting reply.”