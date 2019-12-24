Home Nation

People refuse to show faith in turncoats in Jharkhand Assembly elections

Most of the turncoats, who switched their parties putting aside their ideology, were defeated as people did not accept them.

Published: 24th December 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supporters celebrate the party's success in the Assembly polls on the counting day in front of the residence of the party chief Shibu Soren in Ranchi Monday

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supporters celebrate the party's success in the Assembly polls on the counting day in front of the residence of the party chief Shibu Soren in Ranchi Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Most of the turncoats, who switched their parties putting aside their ideology, were defeated as people did not accept them. The most prominent face among them is former Congress state president Sukhdeo Bhagat, who joined the BJP ahead of the elections. Bhagat lost to the current Congress state president Rameshwar Oraon.

Another name is Bahragora MLA Kunal Shadangi, who had won the seat on a JMM-BJP ticket, but later joined the BJP for better opportunities.

Interestingly, he was defeated by his nearest rival Samir Mohanti, a BJP worker who joined JMM after being denied a ticket by the saffron party. Similarly, RJD MLA Prakash Ram of Latehar, who had joined the BJP just before Assembly polls also lost his seat.

Another name is sitting MLA Manoj Yadav from Barhi of Congress, who also had shifted to BJP, lost his seat.BJP Chief Whip Radhakrishna Kishore of Chhattarpur, who joined AJSU after being denied a ticket from the party, also lost the seat.

The turncoats, who managed to win their seats, are Prakash Bhai Patel of Mandu who joined the BJP from JMM and Bhanu Pratap Shahi, who also had joined the BJP after merging his party Jai Bharat Samta Party.

JMM General Secretary Supiryo Bhattacharya said people rejected the turncoats.

“They had to face people’s ire as many of those who voted for them in 2014 were dedicated voters of either JMM or Congress Party. Hence they were given a befitting reply.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Assembly Polls Jharkhand Assembly Elections Sukhdeo Bhagat Congress BJP Kunal Shadangi
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp