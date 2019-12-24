South Korean exchange students in Bihar sing Vande Mataram

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A group of South Korean students in Bihar sang India's national anthem on Tuesday to show their respect towards the country.

"This is not a mere diplomatical relationship but a relationship of humanity with emotion between the people of South Korea and India," said Grace Lee, who is leading a batch of Korean students for a series of cultural programmes under the Korean-India culture exchange.

Expressing her feelings at an event held at Hajipur based Bihar's Women's College on Kachahari road, she said that despite having different languages, Indians and South Korean people feel emotionally and culturally tuned to each other.

A batch of fourteen students, who are pursuing higher educations in the different stream at South Korea's Hangdon Global University expressed their cultural affinity, amity and affection towards India thorough a cultural programme.

The students of South Korea greeted Indians with "namaste" and on being greeted said "dhanyvad". Dr Meera Singh, principal of women's college, felicitated each of the South Korean students traditionally with shawls and gifted saplings.

