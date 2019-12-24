UP police orders personnel to ensure intensive patrolling on Christmas

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh police has ordered its personnel to ensure intensive patrolling in various crowded places, including churches, malls and markets in the state on the Christmas evening on Wednesday.

Director-General of Police OP Singh issued the directive to senior police officials in the state on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, Singh said, "The police force will conduct foot march on December 25 from 6 pm to 9 pm in crowded areas, churches, markets, malls and other public places in their respective areas. The force on picket duty will stay mobile in its area, and engage public in conversation."

Singh also said that anti-Romeo squads be also deployed at important places.

Suspected persons must be checked, he said.