400 booked for violating Section 144 by organising candle march in Aligarh Muslim University

By ANI

ALIGARH: The local police has registered a case against 400 unidentified persons for violating the CrPC Section 144 ( prohibiting unlawful assembly) by organising a candle march inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on December 23 in solidarity with those who have lost their lives in anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

"There was no permission for the candle march. A case is registered against 400 unidentified persons for violating Section 144," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aakash Kulhari told ANI. On December 15, clashes broke out between the police and the students protesting against the citizenship law. The police fired tear gas shells outside the AMU after protestors pelted stone on them.

ALSO READ| Aligarh Muslim University students, teachers 'expel' Vice-Chancellor, Registrar

Since the enactment of the CAA, which grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including the national capital. The AMU has been shut down till January 5, 2020, in the wake of these protests.