Home Nation

Anti-Corruption Bureau official caught while taking bribe in Gujarat

Inspector D D Chavda, posted at Junagadh, was caught red-handed near Sanathan Circle on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city on Tuesday night while accepting Rs 18 lakh in cash.

Published: 25th December 2019 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bribery

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A police inspector attached to the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe from a retired government servant who was the complainant in a corruption case.

Inspector D D Chavda, posted at Junagadh, was caught red-handed near Sanathan Circle on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city on Tuesday night while accepting Rs 18 lakh in cash, said deputy superintendent of police, ACB Ahmedabad, Bharti Pandya.

A former Joint Director in the Animal Husbandry department had filled a complaint of corruption with Junagadh ACB in 2018 about an alleged fraud of Rs 10.16 lakh.

The complainant, who is now retired, alleged that the sarpanch of Patla village in Junagadh district and five others misused government funds meant for the improvement of the common `gauchar' (grazing) land.

"As Chavda was probing that case, he sought all the documents from the complainant. But then he allegedly started threatening to frame up the complainant in the same case and also to initiate inquiry against him in more cases," Pandya said.

For not taking action, Chavda allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from the complainant and later agreed to accept Rs 18 lakh.

After the complainant approached senior ACB officials, a trap was laid and Chavda was arrested.

The ACB also conducted searches at his residence and found some documents related to dubious property purchases, Pandya said, adding that further probe was on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti Corruption Bureau bribery bribery cases
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp