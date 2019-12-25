Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Kolkata

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Raj Bhavan here.

Sharing pictures of the meeting on Twitter, Dhankhar said:"Had the privilege of receiving Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Raj Bhavan; he is in Kolkata to participate in a programme."

READ| Ready to discuss all issues with CM Mamata Banerjee, says West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla also shared details of the meeting and said that various topics were discussed during the meeting between the two leaders.

Meanwhile, Om Birla said in a tweet: "A courtesy call was given by the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata today. During the meeting, many topics related to the state were discussed."