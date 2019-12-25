Home Nation

MiG-27 to pass into history, its last squadron to be decommissioned in Jodhpur on Friday

A New Delhi-based IAF officer said the Jodhpur-based squadron of MiG 27 is the last one not only in SWAC but in the entire country.

Published: 25th December 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Two Indian Air Force MiG-27 UB take off while a French Air Force Mirage-2000 fighter awaits its turn during the Indo-France joint air force excercise 'Garuda' in Gwalior 12 February 2003, in Madhya Pradesh state. (File | AFP)

Two Indian Air Force MiG-27 UB take off while a French Air Force Mirage-2000 fighter awaits its turn during the Indo-France joint air force excercise 'Garuda' in Gwalior 12 February 2003, in Madhya Pradesh state. (File | AFP)

By PTI

JODHPUR: IAF's "lethal" fighter aircraft Mig 27, which proved to be "ace attacker" during the 1999 Kargil war and earned nickname of 'Bahadur' from pilots, are all set to pass into the glorious history of country's air force on Friday when their last squadron of seven planes will have its last sortie from Jodhpur air base.

"The squadron of seven MiG 27 will have its last sortie from Jodhpur Air Base on December 27. All the planes of this squadron will be decommissioned on this day, after which none of them would be flying anywhere in the country," said defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh on Tuesday, announcing the scheduled decommissioning of Russian-made MiG 27 aircraft from the South West Air Command.

A New Delhi-based IAF officer said the Jodhpur-based squadron of MiG 27 is the last one not only in SWAC but in the entire country.

"After decommissioning of MiG 27's last squadron from Jodhpur airbase, the aircraft will pass into history not only in India but in the entire world. No other country operates MiG 27 now," said the officer, requesting anonymity.

Col Ghosh said though the exact fate of this MiG 27 squadron planes is not yet known, but mostly after decommissioning, the planes are either used as souvenirs or returned to the base or depot or even could be given to some other country.

Jodhpur had two squadrons of MiG 27, of which one had been decommissioned earlier this year, he said.

This is the only squadron left now known as Scorpion 29 comprising seven upgraded MiG 27 at Jodhpur Air Base, he added.

Before this, two squadrons of MiG 27 had been decommissioned from Hashimara airbase in West Bengal.

According to Ghosh, a ceremonial adieu would be accorded to this glorious and "lethal fighter aircraft" of the Indian Air Force at Jodhpur.

Sources said all fighter pilots of MiG 27 will assemble at the base to fly the last sortie of the plane in various formations and a salute will be accorded on landing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mig 27 Indian Air Force 1999 Kargil war
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp