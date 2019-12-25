Home Nation

Nehru dishonoured pact with Liaquat, refused to give Jinnah House to refugee: Union Minister

The Union Minister alleged that Nehru refused to give Jinnah House in Mumbai to Ram Gopal Mohatta whose ancestral palace in Karachi was acquired by Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Published: 25th December 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal

MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has accused former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of dishonouring the Nehru-Liaquat pact, under which Hindus displaced from Pakistan were supposed to get properties located in India in exchange for properties of those who had left for Pakistan.

While emphasising upon the importance of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Meghwal targeted Nehru, saying that he neglected those who fled Pakistan post-partition.

The Union Minister alleged that Nehru refused to give the Jinnah House in Mumbai to Ram Gopal Mohatta whose ancestral palace in Karachi was acquired by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, even after Jinnah's sister offered it in exchange.

"Ram Gopal Mohatta was a close aide of Maharaja Ganga Singh and his family owned a palace in Karachi that hosted leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jinnah. The grandson of Mohatta had narrated the sufferings faced during the partition. He said that Jinnah told them to leave their palace. The palace became Jinnah House," claims Meghwal.

"Mohatta received a call from his younger brother Shiv Rattan Mohatta about Jinnah asking them to leave their palace in Karachi. Jinnah told the family to leave the palace at the earliest. The whole family left. Jinnah's sister Fatima told Mohatta to take her property in Mumbai in exchange. However, Nehru refused to give that property to Mohatta," said Meghwal who was speaking at the 158th birth anniversary celebration of Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malaviya.

"There was a period of three months in which these properties exchanges were to take place. Nehru refused the property to Mohatta. He said Jinnah used to tell that his property should not be given to anyone," said the minister. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Ram Meghwal Ram Gopal Mohatta Nehru Liaquat pact Jawaharlal Nehru Liaquat Ali Khan
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp