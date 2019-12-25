Pakistan shells forward areas along international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani rangers shelled mortars and fired at forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district all through Tuesday night, triggering protests by people living in these areas on Wednesday.

The Pakistani side started firing and shelling along the international border in Chandwa belt of Hiranagar sector late Tuesday night, officials said.

BSF troops guarding the border gave a befitting reply, resulting in exchanges overnight, they added.

Meanwhile, people of Channtanda area of Hiranagar took to the streets on Wednesday to protest the shelling and firing on civilian hamlets in Kathua.

Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, they demanded that Pakistan be given a befitting reply.

The protesters said Pakistan rangers have been firing and shelling villages, particularly Manyari, Pansar and Rathwa, for the last two months and causing damage to houses and other structures.