Home Nation

President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal--the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajpayee-- to mark the birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

Published: 25th December 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers on Wednesday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary.

A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal--the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajpayee-- to mark the birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

BJP veteran L K Advani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of Vajpayee's family were amongst those who paid tributes to the BJP leader amid the playing of hymns and devotional music.

The memorial was dedicated to the nation in December last year.

Vajpayee was born in 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

He died on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS here.

"Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is etched in the hearts of the countrymen, on his birth anniversary," Modi wrote on Twitter.

He also posted a brief video on Vajpayee, recalling his contributions to the country.

He also paid tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya on his 158th birth anniversary.

"A humble tribute to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya ji on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life to the service of Mother India," Modi wrote on Twitter.

He said Malaviya played an important role in the freedom movement besides making an invaluable contribution in the field of education.

"His scholarship and ideals will always inspire the countrymen," Modi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind PM Modi Amit Shah Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp