Ranchi diary: Tigress spotted at Palamu Tiger Reserve

Tigress spotted at Palamu Tiger Reserve

In a major relief to forest officials in Jharkhand, a tigress has been spotted at the Betla reserve forest, under Palamu Tiger Reserve, in Palamu. According to the Status of Tigers in India report, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, it documents the presence of five tigers in the state, but it was not clear about their whereabouts. The image of the tigress roaming around in the woods was captured by a camera trap put up by the officials. Officials also claimed that the tigress is pregnant. Notably, it is after about five years that a tiger has been spotted in PTR.

State ranks third in child marriage

A workshop on Ending Child Marriage in Jharkhand was held at the Ranchi Press Club on December 19. The event was organized by UNICEF. According to the National Family Health Survey, the prevalence of child marriages in India is 28 per cent while Jharkhand ranks third in the country after West Bengal and Bihar with 38 per cent of women, aged between 21-25 years, being married before 18 years of age.

The survey indicates that every two out of four girls in Jharkhand get married before the legal age. The NFHS data also indicates that the prevalence of child marriage is the highest in Godda. Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF, Priti Srivastava said that child marriage also gives rise to a lot of other problems as the girls getting married early do not attend a school.

Ranchi Cycling Day

To inspire people to take up cycling as a part of their daily life, the ‘bicycle’ mayor of Ranchi, Kanishka Poddar, along with members of Ranchi Cycling Club, organised the ‘2nd Ranchi Cycling Day’ on December 22. The first such event was held on November 24 and was attended by more than 45 cyclists. The monthly event is held on the fourth Sunday of every month. Ranchi Cycling Day is a free event and people can register for it on Ranchi Cycling Club’s Facebook page or the official Facebook page of the Bicycle Mayor of Ranchi (fb. com/velokp). It is open to all age groups, including children, who need to be escorted by parents

Blood donation camp held

A blood donation camp was organised by the Jharkhand IAS Officers Wives Association (JIASOWA) at Deendayal Club, which was inaugurated by Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department Sunil Kumar Barnwal. Around 22 units of blood were collected during the camp organised by the association. Director of industries Kripanand Jha, who also donated blood, said that such life-saving activities aim to fulfil the requirement of blood at government hospitals. It also aims to make people aware of their social responsibilities and get a significant contribution, he said.