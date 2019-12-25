Uttar Pradesh woman raped for four years on pretext of marriage

By IANS

CHITRAKOOT (UTTAR PRADESH): The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday booked a man for repeatedly raping a 23-year-old woman over four years with false promises of marriage. According to the police, the accused had allegedly withdrawn a bank loan of Rs 5 lakh in the name of the victim.

Karvi Police Station Inspector-in-charge Anil Singh said that "the complainant had alleged that the youth has been raping her for the last four years on the pretext of marriage. He had also drawn up a contract to marry the girl, but later retracted on his earlier promise, and will be marrying another girl in February."

The police said that further investigations are on