Amit Shah's statement on NRC a tactical retreat: Prashant Kishor

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday did not back away from responding to Union Minister Amit Shah's statement in an interview with a news channel in Delhi where he said that no "charcha" (discussion) was so far held over NRC.

He tweeted that the statement was nothing but a tactical retreat in the face of nationwide protests against NRC, CAA.

Protests have broken out in colleges across the country against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens, both of which protesters allege is anti-Muslim.

"The claim of "Abhi to NRC ki koi charcha hi nahi huyee hai" is nothing but a tactical retreat in the face of nationwide protest against#CAA_NRC. It is a pause and not the full stop. Govt could wait till SC judgement on CAA. A favourable court order and the whole process will be back", Kishor tweeted.

The claim of “अभी तो NRC की कोई चर्चा ही नहीं हुई है” is nothing but a tactical retreat in the face of nationwide protest against #CAA_NRC. It is a pause and not the full stop.



Govt could wait till SC judgement on CAA. A favourable court order and the whole process will be back. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 26, 2019

Only a few days ago, he had thanked the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for joining citizens' movement against the CAA, NRC, referring to the Congress' sit-in protest at Raj Ghat on Monday, and had asked him to officially announce the stance of the party in all Congress-ruled states.

"Thanks@rahulgandhi for joining citizens movement against #CAA_nrc. But as you know beyond public protests we also need states to say NO to#NRC to stop it. We hope you will impress upon the CP to OFFICIALLY announce that there will be #No_NRC in the#Congress ruled states".