Army man, local killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along the LoC

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A junior commissioned officer of the Army and a woman were killed on Wednesday in unprovoked firing during a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Uri sector of J&K, sources said. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30 am.

They said some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians.

The Indian army personnel responded to the ceasefire violation inadequate measure, the sources said.

Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in nearby Rampur sector, resulting in the death of a JCO, the sources said.

In Kathua, Pakistani rangers shelled mortars and fired at forward areas along the International Border all through Tuesday night, triggering protests by people living in these areas on Wednesday. The Pakistani side started firing and shelling along the IB in Chandwa belt of Hiranagar sector late Tuesday, officials said.

BSF troops guarding the border gave a befitting reply, resulting in exchanges overnight, they added. Meanwhile, people of Channtanda area of Hiranagar took to the streets on Wednesday to protest the shelling and firing on civilian hamlets in Kathua. Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, they demanded that Pakistan be given a befitting reply.

The protesters said Pakistan rangers have been firing and shelling villages, particularly Manyari, Pansar and Rathwa, for the last two months and causing damage to houses and other structures.

With PTI inputs