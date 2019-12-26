Home Nation

BJP working president JP Nadda chairs closed door meeting on Citizenship Act

The BJP's agenda of Thursday's closed-door meeting is to finetune it's stand on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act to make it more convincing.

Published: 26th December 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national working president JP Nadda

BJP national working president JP Nadda. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the initial volley of anti-CAA protests in the national capital seems to be waning after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that there is no talk of NRC at Sunday's BJP rally here, the BJP went into a huddle on the matter on Thursday on how to swing the public perception on CAA in its favour.

The closed-door meeting that is on at BJP headquarters in Delhi is being chaired by BJP's working president J.P. Nadda. The meeting was also attended by BJP National General Secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh, Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The inclusion of its Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, a vocal new leader from the minority community who has articulated the party's position on abrogation of Article 370, has been tactical.

Party MPs like Rajeev Chandrasekhar and G.V.L. Narasimha Rao who are also popular on social media with a sizeable following are part of the huddle.

The BJP's agenda of Thursday's closed-door meeting is to finetune it's stand on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act to make it more convincing. The meeting is likely to give specific responsibilities to those in attendance, to take forward the party's stand to the masses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Citizenship Act PM Narendra Modi
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp